HYDERABAD/TIRUPATI: Chairman of the Sree Venkateshwara Bhakthi Channel (SVBC) Prudhvi Raj, has tendered his resignation today in the wake of an audio tape leak allegedly involving his conversation with a woman employee of SVBC.

Speaking to the media at the Press Club in Somajiguda on Sunday, Prudhvi Raj announced his resignation as SVBC Chairman honouring Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's ideology. The TTD Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy has ordered for a vigilance inquiry after some media outlets published an audio tape where he was heard talking to another woman employee. The voice sample in the audio tapes was sent to the forensic lab by the TTD vigilance officers. The matter was also brought to the attention of CM YS Jagan by YV Subba Reddy who has ordered for an enquiry into the matter. CM YS Jagan has reportedly ordered Prudhvi Raj to resign.

Prudhvi Raj, however denied the allegations levelled against him and stated that they were false. He said that an inquiry with the TTD vigilance authorities on those allegations was sought for. A visibly emotional Prudhvi Raj expressed his gratitude to the CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy , TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy and Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy for giving him this opportunity.

