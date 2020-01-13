AMARAVATI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) produced 11 Navy personnel before court on Monday, January 13. The accused remand was extended for another 14 days.

The NIA has sought from the court for an extension of custody of suspected 11 Navy personnel for further investigation. However, lawyer Kotamuraju Venkatesh Sharma of one of the accused has requested the court to take up investigation only at the presence of a lawyer. Hearing arguments from both sides, the court has issued an order allowing the custody of the accused January 17 to 22.

'Operation Dolphin's Nose' was launched by the AP Intelligence Department along with Central Intelligence Agencies. Seven Navy personnel along with a hawala operator involved in an espionage racket, having links to Pakistan were arrested.

The accused naval men including the hawala operator were sending information related to naval vessels and submarines to Pakistan. In 2018, they got in touch with some women online and as part of honey trap laid out, they were introduced to a person in Pakistan alleged to be an ISI handler. The sailors were said to be sharing sensitive information in exchange for a hefty amount of money.

While three sailors were from the Eastern Naval Command of Visakhapatnam, three others were from Western Naval Command and one was posted at Karwar naval the base of Karnataka.

