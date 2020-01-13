VIJAYAWADA:The High Power Committee appointed to discuss the recommendations made by the GN Rao and Boston Consulting Group committees' reports on decentralisation, is scheduled to meet on Monday for the third time. The meeting will be held from 11 am today at the Mini Conference Hall at Vijayawada RTC Bus Bhawan

Prior to the meeting while speaking to the media, Minister Botsa Satyanarayana said that as per the key issues to be discussed today the focus would be on the extent of decentralization and development of the State. He said that the Government was ready to cooperate with the capital farmers, they would also discuss their problems, and demands and measures will be planned to ensure justice for all. The Minister said that some farmers had met him earlier and presented their demands which we will consider and respond positively. We also discuss the issue of secretariat employees and ensure that justice is done for one and all. The Government's endeavour is to develop all districts and all areas in the State, he concluded.

In the first meeting the Committee had a generic discussion over the recommendations of the GN Rao Committee and Boston Consulting Group Committee reports. In the second meeting it addressed the concerns of the Amaravati capital farmers and the issues related to the secretariat employees.

The High Power Committee includes, Finance Minister -Buggana Rajendranath, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Revenue & Registration- Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, Minister for Municipal Administration -Botsa Satyanarayana, Industries Ministers Mekapati Goutham Reddy, Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha, Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kanna Babu, Fisheries Minister M Venkataramana, Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Nan, Minister for Transport & IPR Perni Nani, Principal Advisor Ajeya Kallam, DGP Gautam Sawang, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney who is also the member convenor, the Law Secretary and the Secretary MA & UD.

Also Read: High Power Committee Say Yes To Decentralised Governance