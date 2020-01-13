VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Minister of Transport and I&PR Perni Nani stated that the farmers can explain their problems to CRDA Commissioner. Minister Perni Venkataramaiah stated that farmers from 29 villages of the Amaravati region can write their concerns, suggestions or complaints regarding the ongoing political transition addressing the Commissioner of CRDA before January 17 evening.

Speaking to the media after the completion of the High Power Committee meeting on Monday, the Minister said that the next meeting will be held on January 17 and asked the farmers to write their concerns and queries to CRDA Commissioner. “The farmers can either personally visit the CRDA office or through letters and emails to write up the letter.”

He further stated that development works for each district were discussed in the meeting. “Everyone has clear clarity on the State government decisions except those working for political gains. Our government is a farmer-friendly government and we are not going to go against them. Our committee members will further discuss the queries and suggestions written by the farmers in the forthcoming meetings. The farmers are coming to us and narrating about their problems and we are also considering them.” he added.

He stated that the members have discussed in detail about the development of each district. He further added that they have discussed the reports submitted by GN Rao Committee and Boston Consultancy Group regarding the capital issue.

Perni Nani also added that no farmer will be deceived and justice will be done to all except those who are using the capital issue for their political benefits. He told that the TDP leaders have deliberately, in a pre-planned manner are creating agitation in the state. He remarked that the farmers are meeting the local leaders and are explaining the situation.

The minister also added that the High Power Committee is going to meet on January 17th again.

Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu criticized that the opposition party leader Chandrababu Naidu and said that he was behaving like comic actor Brahmanandam in the films. "If he is happy the people of the state have to be happy, if he is sad then the whole state has to be in a state of sadness". He lashed out at Chandrababu Naidu and asked him not to put up a false masquerade on the pretext of helping the farmers. He lambasted that Chandrababu Naidu created an uncertain environment in the Amaravati region for his sole political gains. “It is quite sad that he is not leaving the farmers in peace even for the Sankranti festival. How pathetic is to comment on DGP stating that he is from the North East region. They are in All India service and making such comments is totally shameful.”

