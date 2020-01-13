AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wished the very best to the Telugu people living world-wide on the occasion of the auspicious Makara Sankranti festival.

YS Jagan said the festival is a symbol of our culture, traditions, the love and affection we have for our villages and the high regard we show towards the farmers of the state. Bound by the dictum of farmers’ welfare is paramount for the future of the state, the government has been implementing several welfare schemes for the farmers and for the development of the rural areas over the past seven months and would continue to so in the future, he said.

Bhogi bonfires, rangoli, keertanas by Haridasas, dances by the bullocks, kite-flying and the blooming crops in the rural areas are all a reflection of the rich tradition that is associated with Bhogi, Sankranti and Kanuma festivals, the Chief Minister said and wished that all families celebrate the festival in a grand manner.

