AMARAVATI: YSR Congress Party MP Vijayasai Reddy criticized former chief minister and Telugu Desam Party President N Chandrababu Naidu for asking the secretariat employees to continue to work without taking Sankranti holidays.

Taking to his micro blogging site, Twitter, Vijayasai Reddy said that, "Chandrababu is a big opportunist who is troubling people of the state with unnecessary protests in the name of capital ."

Vijayasai Reddy made fun of Chandrababu Naidu for questioning students who are not supporting his selfish protest and even requesting employees to continue to work without taking Sankranti holidays.

Chandrababu Naidu is trying to provoke employees against the State Government led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, said Vijayasai Reddy.

