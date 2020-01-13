HYDERABAD: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reached Pragathi Bhawan on Monday afternoon. Chief Minister KCR welcomed him and both the leaders had lunch together. As per sources the two Chief Ministers will discuss various issues related to the river waters, division of government employees and various other issues related to the state bifurcation. YS Jagan and KCR have decided to resolve these issues in a friendly atmosphere with the aim of benefiting the two states.
AP CM YS Jagan Meets Telangana Counterpart K Chandrasekhara Rao In Hyderabad
