Anantapur People Protest Against JAC Meeting, Chant ‘Go Back Chandrababu’

AMARAVATI: People of Anantapur made an attempt to stop TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu from entering Kodikonda Village in Anantapur, when he tried to enter into the village for protesting against the three-capital proposal through his JAC Meeting, on Monday January 13th.

Kodikonda people along with some public associations raised slogans against TDP president "Chandrababu Go Back" as he was attempting to create unrest in Andhra Pradesh, by defaming the Government with negative publicity over the state government's proposal to set up Amaravati as the legislative capital, Visakhapatnam as the executive capital and Kurnool as the judicial capital of Andhra Pradesh.