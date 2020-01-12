AMARAVATI: Minister for Tourism, Culture and Youth advancement, Avanti Srinivas participated in the National Youth Day celebrations on Sunday. Every year, January 12th, the birthday of Swami Vivekananda is celebrated as National Youth Day.

The Minister asserted that Swami Vivekananda is a real hero and he will be cherished forever. He further added that youth should work hard to fulfill their dreams. He stated that one lakh forty lakh students have been given jobs after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy rose to power. CM YS Jagan wants to maintain transparency in the government, he added.

Avanti expressed severe anguish over the few leaders who are trying to raise regional differences among the people. He stressed that the people of Northern Andhra Pradesh are still facing many troubles. He remarked that CM YS Jagan wants the development to be decentralized and the main aim behind the idea is to develop Northern Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and Amaravati.

