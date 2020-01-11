HYDERABAD: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to visit Hyderabad on Saturday afternoon for three days tour.

According to the reports, AP CM will meet Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao during his three day visit, at Pragathi Bhavan on January 13th. Both the CMs are to discuss over several long pending issues relating to bifurcation act.

YSR Congress party president may also discuss over the water sharing issues like diversion of Godavari water to Srisailam project between two states, and the separation of electricity employees.

This Meeting creates a lot of political buzz as this is the first time AP CM meeting with CM KCR after he had announced his idea over Three capitals proposal.

