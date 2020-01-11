Kanuma is the last day of three-day Sankranti festival which is dedicated to worship live-stock, as per Hindu traditions. The cattle are decorated and worshiped on the day

According to some hindu puranas, lord Krishna lifted the Govardhan Hills on the auspicious day of Kanuma to protect the people of Gokulam.

January 15 Sankranti

Auspicious period of the day 7.19 am to 12.31 PM

Most auspicious period of the day from 7.19 to 9.03 PM

Rituals To Be Followed On Sankranti Day

*All the people clean their house completely, before starting of the festival.

*Everyone takes head bath early in the morning on the festival day

*People decorate the front of their houses beautifully with Rangoli

*People start their day with Surya Namaskar offering milk to lord Surya

*People worship lord ‘Surya Dev’ by lighting the lamp and chanting ‘Surya mantra’ 12 times on the festival day, that will get rid of all the troubles that one might be facing.

*According to Hindu traditions people place the idol or picture of Lord Shani in the praying room.

*People offer four ‘til ladoos’ and some money to the gods on the festival day.

*After completing the pooja rituals people distribute ‘fruits and flowers’ to all the married ladies.

