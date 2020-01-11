Amaravati: The state government appointed Vijayawada central MLA Malladi Vishnu as Chairman for Andhra Pradesh Brahmin Corporation. the orders were issued to this effect on Friday. Vishnu's supporters expressed their happiness over his appointment.
Malladi Vishnu Appointed AP Brahmin Corporation Chairman
