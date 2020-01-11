Amaravati: A High Power Committee that had been set by the Andhra Pradesh government to study the two reports of the GN Rao Committee and the Boston Consultancy Group has revealed that the decentralized development would work for the development of 13 districts in the state. The Committee also stated that a few districts have been neglected and didn't witness any development to date. High Power Committee has also examined the reports of GN Rao Committee, Boston Consulting Group, and the Shiva Rama Krishnan Committee.

A second meeting of the High Power Committee who has been headed by Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy took place in Vijayawada on Friday. Perni Nani, Kurasala Kanna Babu, Mopidevi Venkataramana Rao briefed about the meeting. Perni Nani asserted that they have discussed to focus on the development of Krishna, Guntur, and Prakasam districts. He further added that they have discussed how to bring the people on one string without raising the regional differences. Perni Nani stated that the members of the committee are going to meet on the 13th of this month. He clarified that the government is going to consider the demands and suggestions of all the people.

Kanna Babu and Mopidevi Venkataramana criticized Chandrababu Naidu. They told that Chandrababu Naidu developed Amaravati for his own benefits and he doesn't care even the remaining districts of the state won't witness any developments. They further alleged that Chandrababu Naidu is creating an unnecessary mess about the capital issue.

Mopidevi and Kanna Babu lambasted Chandrababu and told that he is striving hard for the political future of his son, Lokesh by diverting the people on to various other unnecessary issues. Ministers Pilli Subhash Chandrabose, Botcha Satyanarayana, Kodali Nani, Mekathoti Sucharita, DGP Goutam Swang, CS Neelan Sahni attended the meeting.

