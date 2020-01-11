AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government has issued a notification for filling up 16,207 vacant posts in Grama and Ward Sachivalayam on Friday, January 11.
According the notification released, out of 16,207 vacant posts 14,061 vaccancies are from Grama Sachivalayam and the rest 2,146 vaccancies for Ward Sachivalayam posts.
The AP government led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has already filled 1.34 lakh village secretariat jobs in the last year. The Candidates who are already in service will be given a 10 per cent weight age marks for some posts.
Eligible candidates will be selected through a written examination which will be conducted in March or April 2020. AP Panchayati Raj and Rural Development commissioner Girija Shankar had released a notification in this regard. Candidates can apply online for this posts through the official website gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in starting from January 11 and the last date for application is January 31.