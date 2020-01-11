VISAKHAPATNAM: The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly is scheduled to hold a special session on January 20, to discuss the recommendations of the GN Rao committee and Boston committee along with the suggestions from Sivaramakrishnan Committee report over three capital proposal and decentralization of power in AP.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to discuss the decentralization of development in the state, including the three capital proposal with all the key leaders in this assembly session.

Before this special meeting the Andhra Pradesh cabinet meeting is scheduled to be held on January 18.

After the special meeting on January 20, all the concerned authorities may announce their final decision on Andhra Pradesh’s capital.

Also Read: AP Govt Releases Notification For AP Grama Sachivalayam Recruitment 2020