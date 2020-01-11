AMARAVATI: The Anti-Corruption Department (ACB) officials raided the 13 sub-registrar offices in 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh, and seized Rs 10,34,256 in accounted cash from all the offices, on Friday, January 10.

ACB officials started questioning those who have been involved in irregularities in all districts. The cases have been registered against them, said ACP DG.

AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's inauguration of Anti-corruption call center 14400 toll-free numbers to eradicate corruption in the state and make as a corruption-free state is now finally coming to use and showing its fruits. It has received 14400 complaints on the second day, said ACB DG PSR Anjaneyulu.

ACB Officers found that sub-registrar office staff looting money from people who come to the office for registration of land depending on the property purchased.

They have identified unauthorized document writers and private persons at each registration office. ACB officials even found unaccounted cash in staff, books, documents, and table drawers of each sub registrar’s office.

ACB CI K Srinivasulu Reddy, SI Nowshad, A Reddappa have participated in the raids.

Anti-corruption call center in the state - 14400 should be able to eradicate corruption in the state and AP should be made as a corruption-free state and there should be a fear among those who try to indulge in corruption, said YS Jagan.

The department of stamps and registrations ranked fourth among the government departments, which have received the highest number of complaints against it.

ACB DG has taken steps to eradicate corruption in all the sub-registrar offices in the state and conducted simultaneous raids in 13 sub-registrar offices in the state.

