AMARAVATI: The ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is gearing up for the upcoming local elections which will be held from February 15th. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is making all his best efforts to fulfill the promises made before elections. YS Jagan who has won the hearts of the people and the Assembly Elections last year with a thumping majority is looking to repeat the same in the local body elections as well.

YSRCP leaders are planning strategies to ensure the same victory once again in the local polls. In the seven months of ruling, the Chief Minister has fulfilled the majority of the promises that were mentioned in the 'Navratanalu'. The YSRCP leaders are claiming that it is the first time that a government has fulfilled the majority of the promises within six months of its ruling.

The party is confident of winning as all the sections of the people are benefitted with the schemes that the Government has been implementing in the state. Jaganna Amma Vodi, YSR Kanti Velugu, YSR Vahana Mitra, YSR Rythu Bharosa and other schemes have been successfully implemented in the state. The party is confident of scoring a humongous victory in the local elections as well.

YS Jagan has already instructed the leaders to look after the election preparedness and the leaders expressed hope that they are going to win the majority of the seats. YS Jagan has made all efforts to maintain transparency in the functioning of the state activities and ensure corruption-free governance.

Also Read: Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharithra fires On Chandrababu Naidu for Capital Agitation In Andhra Pradesh