Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E K Palaniswami heaped praises on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He thanked YS Jagan for responding positively and issued orders to release water to Chennai from the Telugu Ganga Canal. Speaking on the last day of the Tamil Nadu Assembly Session on Thursday, the Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to the AP government.

The people of Chennai have faced a severe water crisis in 2019 as the water from the four main reservoirs of Chennai have dried up completely. The other reason is that Tamil Nadu has experienced less rainfall than expected every year. Illegal encroachments and other developmental activities have made Chennai and its suburbs experience severe water scarcity.

The Government of Andhra Pradesh has released around 4 TMCs of water under Telugu Ganga scheme and this water will be sufficient for the people of Tamil Nadu for the next five months. CM Palaniswami asserted that they have supplied metro water to the people as they have received Krishna waters.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly sessions started on January 6 and ended on January 9. The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister further added that he had discussed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi about Godavari-Cauvery link project. He added that they would discuss with the Chief Ministers of both the Telugu States on Godavari-Cauvery link project.

