Jammalaguda: The Andhra Pradesh government which is focusing to turn Gandikota which is also called as the grand canyon of India, as one of the best tourist destination in the state, and is all set to make arrangements for Gandikota Utsavalu 2020. Gandikota Utsavalu 2020 will be starting with a rally on Friday 3 PM.

RDO V Naganna said, "The state government is making all the arrangements to ensure that the Gandikota festivals will be remembered not only by the residents of the district but also the sourrounding places."

Naganna met with DSP N Nagaraju, Cirlce Inspectors Manjunatha Reddy, Madhusudhan Rao and MEO Chinnaiah at his office and discussed over the arrangements of Gandikota Utsavalu 2020.

The RDO said that tourists from other states will also participate in this Utsavalu.

As a part of special attractions from the event, singers will give live concerts along with special games like paragliding, Ballooning, Kayaking and Rock climbing have been arranged, said RDO.

DSP Nagu Raju said that more than a hundred CC cameras are being installed to ensure that no unwanted activities should take place during the Gandikota festivital 2020.

