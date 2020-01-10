Many leaders of the state even from opposition, opined that all parts of the state will be equally developed and will prosper only through decentralization as suggested by AP CM.

Visakhapatnam: Rallies have been held in Visakhapatnam and people made a request not to limit development to a single area. People opined that opposition party led by Chandrababu Naidu is trying to politicise the three-capital issue. YSRCP leaders and women activists took part in a massive rally from Gopalpatnam petrol bunk to NAD junction new road, demanding the declaration of Visakhapatnam as the administrative capital.

Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, Western Coordinator Malla Vijayaprasad, Behara Bhaskara Rao, Sridhar Appal Nayadu participated in this event.

Anantapur: A massive rally was held from Arts College to Collectorate in Anantapur city in support of decentralization of power thousands of students flocked to the rally. Students raised slogans supporting the three-capital proposal of Boston and GN Rao committees. The students expressed anger that Chandrababu was opposing three capital proposal only to protect his assets in Amaravati.