AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken a key decision to provide Minimum Support Price (MSP) to the Mirchi, Onion and Turmeric farmers. The AP government headed by YS Jagan has issued an ordinance in this regard on Friday.

As per the ordinance, the Government will give a minimum support price of Rs 6,350 per quintal for Turmeric, Rs 770 per quintal for onion, Rs.7,000 per quintal for Mirchi and Rs 2,500 for spices respectively.

AP CM discussed with the Agriculture minister and officials from the department over the reasons behind the crop prices falling. YS Jagan ordered the officials to take action and start purchasing the crop from the farmers and to provide MSP to farmers.

Special Secretary to the Government Y Madhusudhan Reddy has directed all the concerned agricultural officials to purchase the crops from farmers by opening buying centres.

