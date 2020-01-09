Another student, Kalpavrukshini, said, “Entire student fraternity across the State is very much happy with this scheme. From now on, no student has to kill their dreams for pursuing education because of the poor financial status, as the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy sir is with us like a family to look after our needs.

Not just for the students, he is part of every family in the State and brought various welfare schemes for all sections of people in our society. We are very much thankful for his decision to implement English medium education in government schools, as it is going to change the lives of our students who study in government schools.

He is also striving hard to change the face of government schools through Nadu-Nedu initiative, they are no more going to remain as filthy and dilapidated condition. They are going to be colourful and equipped with best educational facilities. My goal is to become an IAS officer and strive for this society.”

Not just the students even the mothers are also equally joyful with the implementation of Amma Vodi scheme. “As Jagan Mohan Reddy sir saw all our pains in person during his padayatra and ease our pain he brought Navaratnalu.

We will be thankful to him forever for bringing such wonderful welfare schemes. Only because of him, today we are able to send our children to schools and get educated just like the convent school children in English medium and with better infrastructure facilities.”

Also Read: Amma Vodi: Mothers Can Register Themselves Before February 9th