HYDERABAD: The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) which met on Thursday, has taken a decision to allocate 140 TMC of water to Telangana and 84 TMC to Andhra Pradesh (AP).

The meeting was chaired by its chairman R.K. Gupta, who issued the orders allocating the Krishna waters from the Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar reservoirs to both states until May 31, 2020.

RK Gupta announced that Krishna river board will be set up in AP as promised in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 which was formed after bifurcation of AP. KRMB board member Paramesh said that board has supplied large quantities of water to both the states beyond their need.

AP state has utilised 511 TMC of water and the Telangana has utilised 158 TMC of water so far, said Paramesh.

RK Gupta even added that the board had discussed over the water utilised by AP state during the floods. The Board will submit a detailed report on the points raised by Telangana state government to Central Water Commission (CWC).

