VISAKHAPATNAM : The Andhra Pradesh High Court made it clear that it cannot intervene in the government decision at this juncture, as the government has not issued an official notice over shifting of the capital or making three different capitals to the state. The Court had given the judgment on Thursday.

High Court Advocate, Korrapati Subbarao on Wednesday approached the AP High Court over AP CM's three capital proposal. A bench headed by CJ Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari and Justice Manthata Sitarama Murthy gave a verdict over the evacuation of the capital and dismissed the petition.

The bench questioned the petitioner as to, "How can we give directions to the government, even before the state government gives any formal announcement and orders over the evacuation of the capital."

