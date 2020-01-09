VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewed metro project works here on Wednesday, January 9 and has decided to bring a 150-km long tram-train rail route in Visakhapatnam. Its construction will be completed in three different phases, he said.

Earlier, Chandrababu Naidu led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) had made a proposal for the construction of the metro train from Anakapalli to Bhogapuram, after looking into all the possibilities of the proposal, YS Jagan has suggested necessary changes and gave a nod for construction of the project.

The tram-train rail system that would be set up would connect different junctions of the Visakhapatnam city - RK beach to Bhimili beach, Pendurthi to NAD junction. This, in turn, will reduce cost of transportation for the people of the city.

As the first step of initiation in this proposed plan, the tram-train rail system will be initiated from Anakapalli to Duvvada and Madhurawada to Bhogapuram.

The AP government has taken decision to implement tram - trains system in sparsely populated areas such as beach front, an dpendurthi corridor which will be implemented in the second phase.

YS Jagan held a review meeting with all the concerned officials over the proposal and asked them to submit a blueprint of the detailed project report over 140 km network falling under AP Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA).

District collector V Vinay Chand,Amaravati Metro rail corporation managing director N P Ramakrishna Reddy and GVMC commissioner G Srijana attended this meeting.

