CHITTOR: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy officially inaugurated the Jagananna Amma Vodi Scheme at PVKS Degree College grounds in Chittoor, on Thursday. The launch of the scheme also coincides with one year of completion of YS Jagan's walkathon Praja Sankalpa Yatra which ended at Itchapuram in Srikakulam.

Marking the launch, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy pressed a button on a laptop to credit an annual financial assistance to the tune of Rs 15,000 each into the accounts of around 43 lakh mothers for the benefit of 82 lakh children in the state.

Amma Vodi scheme will benefit nearly 43 lakh mothers and the Chief Minister also assured that mothers who are eligible, but could get the benefit of the scheme can get themselves registered before February 9th.

In the inaugural meeting, YS Jagan expressed happiness over the launching of the scheme in Chittoor district. He asserted that the mother is the person who sacrifices everything for the well-being of her children. He added that during his padayatra, he had observed so many mothers or guardians facing problems in providing basic amenities for their children. He further added that they wanted to see their children pursuing higher studies and be in a respectable position. But due to their financial status, they could not afford it. He added that he was so moved by their plight. YS Jagan remarked that education is the only asset that a parent can give to their children. He clarified that the government will co-ordinate with the banks and the accounts will be converted into unencumbered bank accounts. He stressed that this scheme is going to bring radical changes in society. He further added that no student should be a dropout.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, "Every poor mother who sends children to school will be given Rs. If you want to study before you have a full stomach. Mothers are financially assuring steps. This year, students are exempted from the stipulation of 75 per cent attendance. However, it is clear that the scheme is applicable only if there is a mandatory 75 per cent attendance from next year.

Expressing happiness over launching this initiative, the Chief Minister dedicated the scheme is dedicated the students and their parents. "I have learned many things during my padayatra and felt that a child's education should not be a burden to parents. That is why Amma Vodi scheme was formulated."

The scheme would benefit nearly 43 lakh mothers in turn 82 lakh children. Fifteen thousand Rupees are deposited in the mother's account each year, from class one to the intermediate. We are speaking to bankers to ensure that they can withdraw the money , even for those who have debts in banks, without attaching the money irrespective of the debt.

Similarly, the government is taking steps to see that English medium is implemented in school. Taking a dig at Chandrababu and at Pawan Kalyan indirectly, he said that some people were not keen to see that English medium is implemented. Those leaders who were interested in retaining Telugu medium were not educating their children in that medium, he criticised.

English Medium in schools

He announced that English was going to be medium of instruction from class 1 to class 6 in all government schools from this academic year and accordingly it would be extended annually to take class 10 board education in English medium, in 4 years.

In four years, children will write the board exams in English medium and we will ensure that they complete it successfully. The transition from Telugu medium to English will be difficult, but Bridge courses will be conducted to overcome this issue. We will also conduct training courses for teachers to help them mitigate the transition and ensure that they are also able to teach in English. We are confident that by 2040 our children will be able to compete anywhere in the world, he said. He also reiterated that Telugu would be a compulsory subject and the syllabus would be updated in government schools.

The Chief Minister also declared free reimbursement to all SC, ST, BC, EBC, Kapu, Differently Abled, Minority and economically poor students pursuing degree, post graduation, polytechnic and engineering courses in the state

Midday meal scheme

The Chief Minister said the changes were in the offing in the mid-day meal scheme in public schools. A special weekly menu was being set up and for this the Government would incur an additional burden of RS 200 Crore. But we will bear this expenditure and he also said that people across the country were praising the AP government for these steps taken for children's education and welfare.

He also took to elaborate the items on the menu which would includes a well - balanced meal of protein, carbohydrates and important minerals and vitamins needed for a growing child.

Monday - Rice, Pappu, Egg Curry, Sweet, Peanut bar

Tuesday - Pulihora, Tomato Dal, Boiled Egg

Wednesday - Vegetable Rice, Aloo Kurma, Boiled Egg, Sweet, Peanut bar

Thursday- Kichidi, Tomato Chutney,Boiled Egg

Friday - Rice, leafy vegetable, Boiled Egg, Sweet, Peanut Bar

Saturday - Rice, Sambar and Sweet Pongal.

He also said his government was determined to revamp infrastructure in the government educational institutions and as part of it with an allocated budget of Rs 14,000 crore, it would take-up modernisation works in 45,000 government schools, 471 Junior colleges, 148 degree colleges and hostels in a phased manner.

In the same way, the salaries of the mid-day meal workers who are serving the mid day meals have been increased from RS 1,000 to RS 3,000 and for this an additional expenditure of Rs. 160 crores would be incurred, he said

A total of Rs 6455.80 crore has been allocated by the YSRCP government for the financial year 2019-20. Financial assistance of Rs 15,000 will be provided to the mother or guardian who is below the poverty line, irrespective of the number of children in that family studying in between class 1 and 12. A total of 43 lakh beneficiaries have been identified and the money will be deposited in their savings bank account in Jan every year.

