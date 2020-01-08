With the dip in the temperatures across the many states in the country, some parts are also receiving mild to heavy rainfalls during the winter.



Likewise, a few parts of Andhra Pradesh are also likely to face rains in the next 24 hours. According to the reports of Indian Meteorological Department(IMD), rains are likely to hit Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra in the coming 24 hours.



The rains can be due to high-speed winds blowing towards the coastal line from East and North East. With the decrease of winds, South coastal and Rayalaseema have experienced sporadic rains.



According to the weather forecast, there would be slight showers in the South Coast and Rayalaseema over the next twenty-four hours and that the North Coast will be dry. The northeast winds have slightly increased the cold on the North Coast.

