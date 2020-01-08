Tirupati: Tirumala police arrested a man impersonating an IPS officer. The accused has been identified as Arun Kumar, a central government employee belonging to Khammam is residing in Hyderabad. He went for darshan of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala on Wednesday. He posed himself as an IPS officer and asked for protocol darshan at the JEO office. In an official investigation, it showed up that he is not an IPS officer.

With this, the vigilance officers stopped him and took him into custody and informed the local police. Based on the complaint by the vigilance officials the police registered a case and arrested him. Earlier, Arunkumar had worked as OSD to state ministers.

