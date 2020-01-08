TADEPALLI: A total of 20 fishermen were released after spending 14 months in a Pakistan jail, met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy here on Wednesday at his camp office. They expressed their gratitude and explained the problems which they faced in Pakistan. Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, and Marketing Minister Mopidevi Venkataramana Rao received the 20 fishermen at Wagah border on Monday.

All of them belong to Srikakulam and Vizianagaram district and went to Gujarat for work as they lack jetties and harbours. Later they had been arrested by Pakistan's Maritime Security Agency in November 2018 for allegedly entering into Pakistani territorial waters.

We all know that YS Jagan had promised the members of the fishermen’s family who sought help to bring back their relatives. YS Jagan fulfilled the promise made to them. He instructed the officials and asked them to take necessary action to get the fishermen released from the jail.

After numerous attempts, the Pakistan government released them from jail. They have been brought to Hyderabad in a special flight and the state government has announced Rs 5 lakh financial aid to each fisherman.

YS Jagan told that the government is going to build special jetties for the fishermen. He also asserted that they are planning for the construction of Bavanapadu Port. He further added that the financial aid which has been granted will be useful for them. YS Jagan further instructed the officials to release 8 more fishermen from Bangladesh jail.

