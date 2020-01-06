CHITTOOR:YSRCP Nagari MLA and Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) Chairman RK Roja's car was attacked by a section of people in KVB Puram.

The incident took place in Chittoor district after Roja performed the inauguration ceremony of Village Secretariat in KVB Puram.

It is learnt that a person who belonged to 'Ammulu group had tried to attack the convoy of Roja and obstructed her way. Tension prevailed in the village and a lot of disturbance has been created. Police rushed to the scene and dispersed the mob.

RK Roja expressed her angst over the incident and sources say that she has filed a complaint in the police station.Police have filed a case under Sections 143, 341, 427, 506, 509, 149of the IPC and are yet to make any arrests.

