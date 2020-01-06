Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy here on Monday held a review meeting on Amma Vodi, Nadu Nedu and Mid-Day Meal schemes.

It was decided in the meeting to take up the development of 15,715 schools in the first phase of Nadu-Nedu programme and the work will start on January 15. The Chief Minister also held a review on the second and third phases of the programme under which proposals would be made by this month-end on the development programmes in all the schools, hostels, junior and degree colleges.

The Chief Minister made it clear to the officials that all infrastructure like bathrooms, cupboards and beds in hostels and tables and chairs for the students to study, He also insisted that high standards should b maintained in the quality of the development programmes.

Regarding the Mid-Day Meal Scheme, the officials explained that all the decisions taken in the previous review meeting on the issue were implemented. The officials spoke about the changes made in the menu as part of the programme and also detailed about food items being served on a weekly basis for which Rs 200 crore was being spent. Similarly, Rs 3,000 was being spent on using standard oil for preparing the dishes. The total expenditure on the programme was estimated to be Rs 1294 crores.

With reference to Amma Vodi programme, the Chief Minister gave an exemption to the rule of 75% attendance in the schools in the first year, as the programme was meant to encourage mothers to send their wards to school. He said the rule would be strictly followed from next year and directed the officials to inform the parents about the exemption being given to the students.

The Chief Minister said that in case of destitute, half the amount should be deposited in the accounts of the schools for destitute and the remaining amount in the name of the children. The officials informed the Chief Minister that there were requests from some joint families that their children were made ineligible to the programme as their power consumption exceeded 300 units pr month. The Chief Minister said such cases should be reviewed thoroughly and beneficiaries identified accordingly.

The Chief Minister also directed the officials to identify the defects in the web land records to identify the beneficiaries properly. He also directed the officials to ensure textbooks and uniforms by the time the schools reopen. The school kits should have three pairs of clothes, textbooks, notebooks, shoes, socks, belt and a school bag.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the introduction of English medium in primary schools. The officials explained about the coaching being given to teachers for the purpose. The Chief Minister directed the officials to ensure a computer app for giving self instruction of the subject.

