AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered for hassle-free water supply to Visakhapatnam and has reviewed on various crucial decisions for the urban and town development works in the state.

In a review meeting held here on Monday, Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered the officials to prepare the proposals for underground water pipeline connectivity from Polavaram to Visakhapatnam to provide the city with hassle-free water supply.

In the review meeting, it was decided that a consultancy would be appointed to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the set up of a tram-like public transport system across the RK beach to Bheemili. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that about 1.50 lakh members in Visakhapatnam would receive house pattas.

He had reviewed on house construction in towns; officials have told that so far, reverse tendering was conducted on 48,608 housing units and the reverse tendering would be finished soon for remaining units as well. The Chief Minister directed the officials not to change the specifications in reverse tendering. He said officials to show a special interest in the drainage system in houses in towns. About Rs 303 crore was saved in the reverse tendering against the contract value of Rs 2,399 crore, the officials said. He instructed the officials to set up committees to manage these plots likewise, the parent committees in schools.

In the review meeting, the officials have detailed the Chief Minister on the underground drainage system; about Rs 23,037 crore was estimated for the construction of 19,769 km drainage in 110 municipalities. About Rs 11,181 crore was estimated that would be required for the underground drainage and purification of wastewater in 34 municipalities with more than 1 lakh population in each.

The Chief Minister has ordered the officials that the sewer must be discharged only after treatment and directed them to take up the underground drainage and sewage treatment works on a priority basis.

He directed the officials to ensure that industries must use only desalinated water and purified sewage water. The fresh-water should only be used for drinking purposes. For the same, he directed to enact a law if necessary.

The Chief Minister ordered to appoint a special officer for the development of Tadepalli, Mangalagiri and Pulivendula municipalities. He directed officials to come up with proposals for the development works and officials told that a DPR was being prepared. The officials said about 10,794 beneficiaries were identified in Tadepalli and Mangalagiri for house pattas. Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to build a model colony. He also ordered to complete the retaining wall works in Vijayawada as soon as possible.

He ordered the officials to ensure corruption-free services while giving building plans and directed them to use ACB and IIM Ahmedabad. hE asked officials to show accurate results. The officials would be honoured if a corruption-free system is created, he said.

The Chief Minister had agreed for change of Kamalapuram and Kuppam towns into municipalities and directed the officials to get ready for upcoming local body elections.

