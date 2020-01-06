DWARAKA TIRUMALA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brother Prahlad Modi visited West Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh. He praised Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and told that he is the person who understands the problems of people. He remarked that YS Jagan was working hard for the development of people in the state.

Prahlad Modi who was in the state to attend a meeting conducted by 'State Devathilakula, Gandla, Telikula Sangh' on Sunday made these statements.

Prior to the meeting, he participated in a special puja ceremony. In the meeting, he said that there are nearly 14 lakh people who belong to Devathilakula, Gandla, Telikula communities who are financially and politically backward sections. Prahlad suggested that these sections of people who are in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka should work together for the development of the community. He also added that he would take the problems of these communities to the notice of the Chief Minister and seek assistance.

Also Read: TRS, Cong, BJP Gear Up For Municipal Polls

Also Read: TDP Favouring Only One Particular Community: Guntur West MLA Giridhar