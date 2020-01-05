CHITTOOR: Arrangements are in full swing for the launch of the prestigious scheme Jagananna Amma Vodi promulgated by the Andhra Pradesh Government for school going children, which is going to be held in Chittoor on Thursday, January 9th.

District Collector Narayan Bharath Gupta, Chittoor SP Senthil Kumar, Joint Collector Ma rkandayalu, JC-2 Chandramouli, Chittoor RDO Renuka, YSSR Kadapa district RJD Venkatakrishna Reddy, State Midday Meals Division (Education Dept) JD Ravindranath Reddy are taking steps to see that the venue is ready for the launch date.

The inauguration ceremony and public meeting is scheduled to take place at the PVKN Grounds in Chittoor, where more than 25,000 people are expected to come. In addition to cultural activities, a an exhibition will be set up. The district administration has speeded up the necessary arrangements for the CM tour which is said to last for two-hours.

An exhibition where stalls featuring various welfare schemes will be set up at the event place. The stalls would include various informative stalls about the Midday meal scheme, Amma Vodi, Nadu Nedu Scheme, Kanti Velugu and English Lab stalls. The education authorities are monitoring the arrangements of the stalls.

Ahead of the launch of Jagananna Amma Vodi scheme from Chittoor district, Andhra Pradesh government has issued a GO sanctioning Rs 15,000 financial assistance under to all the mothers or the guardians for sending their children to school.

Meanwhile the government has issued Government Orders on Saturday, for the implementation of the scheme to increase the number of school-going students in the state, enhance the quality of education and provide education for all. A total of 81,72,224 students from Class 1 to Class 12 have been identified. Of these, 72,77,387 students are from Classes 1 to 10 and the rest 8,94,837 are from Intermediate. The final list of students has been handed over to Andhra Pradesh Centre for Financial Systems & Services (APCFSS) for six-step verification of bank account details for the Rs 15,000 benefit to reach them.

