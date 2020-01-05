AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh government transferred Anti-Corruption Bureau chief IPS officer Kumar Vishwajeet and appointed 1992 batch IPS officer P Sitharamaanjaneyulu in his place on Saturday.

This decision was taken after Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in a review meeting held on Thursday,expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) and directed officials to ensure that no one falls prey to bribery. He strictly instructed them to ensure corruption-free and transparent working in all the government offices.

Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney issued an order posting PSR Anjaneyulu who is currently the Transport Commissioner, as Director General of ACB. Anjaneyulu also holds the additional charge as Secretary of the AP Public Service Commission apart from being the Transport Commissioner.

Vishwajeet, an IPS officer of 1994 batch, has been asked to report to the Director General of Police (Head of Police Force).Last month, Vishwajeet was relieved of the additional charge he was holding as the state Intelligence head.

The Chief Minister has told the ACB authorities to work without taking any offs or leaves and instructed there should be a change in the system within three months.

