Just days after seven navy officials were taken into custody for an espionage racket, three more Navy officials were caught by investigators, for allegedly being spies for Pakistan. The arrested men are identified as Rajesh, Lokanda and Nirajan, serving at Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam.

On December 20, seven naval personnel, three from Visakhapattanam based Eastern Naval Command, three from Mumbai Based Western Naval Command and one from Karwar the base of Karnataka, were arrested. They were caught for involving in spying that had associations with Pakistan.

All of the above men that were caught had joined the services post-2015. The three arrested accused from Vishakapatnam ENC are Sunny Kumar (Alwar, RJ), SK Das (Gopalpur, Odisha) and S Kumar Sarma (UP).

Others accused Ashok Kumar (Jhunjhun, RJ), Ashok Kumar (Jodhpur, RJ), V Kumar (Alwar, RJ) and Somanath (Pune, MH) were arrested from Karwar Command of Karnataka while one Ashok Kumar Singh was posted at Submarine based at Mumbai.

Allegedly, all of the accused were set up and trapped on Facebook and other online dating sites. They were being paid by ISI, Pakistan's Intelligence Agency. This was done so that they could fish out information about Indian Navy vassals and submarines.

The accused naval men including a hawala operator were sending sensitive details related to naval vessels and submarines to Pakistan.

The Intelligence wing in concert with Central Intelligence agencies and Naval intelligence had launched Operation Dolphin's Nose and unearthed the espionage racket, a release from had said

Also Read: Amma Vodi Scheme Happening, GO Issued

