KARNATAKA: In a horrifying incident, a school bus met with an accident in the late hours of Friday near Dharwad district of Karnataka. As per the reports, a tourist bus carrying 45 school students and 11 teachers who belong to government boys high school, Kadiri of Anantapur district went on an excursion on January 2.

The driver lost control over the bus and it has fallen into 25 feet deep and narrow gorge. Police reached the spot immediately and rescue operations are underway. The injured have been shifted to the nearby hospital. A high tension prevailed in the Anantapur district after knowing about the news. It is learnt that a couple of students and teachers sustained severe injuries in the accident and a class 10th student, Baba Fakruddin died on the spot.

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed sever grief over the accident. CM directed Anantapur district collector Gandham Chandrudu to extend all the support to the students and teachers.

