Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh government has issued a GO sanctioning Rs 15,000 financial assistance under ‘Jagananna Amma Vodi’ scheme, to all the mothers or the guardians for sending their children to school.

The government has issued orders on Saturday, for the implementation of the scheme to increase the number of school-going students in the state, enhance the quality of education and provide education for all.

The financial assistance would be provided to all mothers or guardians irrespective of the number of children in their home. The scheme is applicable from 2019-20, in all the government, private aided, private unaided schools/junior colleges that include residential schools and college as well in the state. The scheme is applicable to the mothers of children who are below poverty line. Moreover, the mother or the guardian should be a white ration cardholder and ensure that the student must have 75 percent attendance in the school/college. In case of dropout from school or college, the scheme would not be applicable to the beneficiary. The government employees and income taxpayers are not eligible for the scheme.

The government has included orphans and street children in this scehme who are studying in schools through voluntary organisations. The financial assistance will be provided to these organizations after coordination with the concerned department.

The financial assistance of Rs 15,000 would be directly deposited in the beneficiaries savings bank accounts of the mothers or the guardian in January every year till the child completes class 12.

The G.O says, for the transparency in the identification, the beneficiaries list would be displayed in village secretariats. The regional joint directors of the school education and intermediate would submit periodical reports on time to time basis for proper monitoring. The district collectors will have the reports of the respective districts. The scheme would be monitored on time to time basis; the district educational officer or vocational educational officer or regional educational officer would release the amount to the beneficiaries savings bank account. The data of the benefices under this scheme would be available with the gram volunteer of the respective villages in the state. The scheme is going to be launched on January 9, 2020.

