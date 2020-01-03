AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government has appointed two special women officers to oversee implementation of Disha Act which will enable speedy investigation and trial within 21 working days and also implement stringent action against the persons committing a crime against woman.

The YS Jagan government has issued orders to this effect on Thursday. Dr Kritika Shukla (IAS) and Deepika (IPS) have been appointed by the government as special officers for the purpose.

The Disha Act was recently passed by the Andhra Pradesh Assembly for making amendments in the Indian Penal Code and Criminal Procedure Code for ensuring completion of probe and trial within 21 working days and for awarding death penalty in cases of sexual offences against women and children which are heinous in nature.

Also Read:CM Jagan Launches YSR Aarogyasri Pilot Project In Eluru