ELURU: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated YSR Aarogyasri Pilot Project at Eluru in West Godavari district on Friday. A total of one crore individuals will be benefited under YSR Aarogyasri scheme. Chief Minister spoke with the beneficiaries through video conference. It is all known knowledge that already a total of 1,059 medical ailments have been covered under the scheme and the government is taking steps to include 1,000 more.

Jagan Mohan Reddy supervised the stalls present on the premises of the stadium and the doctors performed an eye check up.

Just before the launch of the scheme Chief Minister Jagan also inaugurated the bronze statue of Dr. BR Ambedkar in Vangayagudem of Eluru mandal. Deputy Chief Minister Alla Nani, Women and Child Welfare Minister Teneti Vanita, Minister for Housing Cherukuvada Sri Ranganadha Raju and other MLAs, MLCs and higher officials attended the event.