AMARAVATI: Boston Consultancy Group (BCG) submitted its report on AP three capitals proposal to the state government at Chief Minister’s camp office in Tadepalli on Friday.

BCG was another firm that was roped in to seek a second opinion by the YS Jagan government on the technical aspect of capitals formation in the state. Earlier, the GN Rao committee had submitted its report which the state cabinet had studied.

The decision on the three capital formation in the state will be taken after studying the reports submitted by both the GN Rao Committee and BCG, followed by a high power committee.

A 16-member high power committee will meet on January 6 and submit its recommendations to the government by January 20 after studying the two reports of GN Rao committee and BCG. The recommendations of this committee will be placed before the Assembly.

