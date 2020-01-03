AMARAVATI: Twenty-two fishermen from Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts of Andhra Pradesh who were arrested by Pakistan on charges of espionage will be released on January 6. They will arrive in India through the Wagah border.

The fishermen were arrested by the Pakistan Maritime Agency of the Gujarat Coast in 2018 when they ventured into the sea for fishing.

The Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs has informed the High Commission of India in Islamabad about the release.

It may be recalled that during AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's pre-poll 'Padayatra' covering 3,648-km where he met people, the family members of the fishermen brought the issue to his notice and the CM had ordered Rajya Sabha MP Vijaysai Reddy to look into the matter.

Vijayasai Reddy along with the 22 fishermen's family had met then external affairs minister late Sushma Swaraj and she had assured the family that India will secure the release of fishermen from Pakistan and bring them back.

Also Read: Govt Appoints Two Women Officers To Oversee Implementation Of Disha Act