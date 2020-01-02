AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will meet members of Boston Consultant Group (BCG) on Friday, January 3.

The consultation group is appointed to advise the government on technical aspects of capital formation in the state and will submit its preliminary report to the CM about his three capitals proposal in the state tomorrow.

According to reports, the BCG will report to the state government which areas are suitable for capital formation, what are the possibilities, and how resources are available in the proposed cities - Visakhapatnam, Kurnool and Amaravati.

BCG committee will be submitting a detailed report after looking at the pros and cons in the establishment of the "Executive Capital" in port city Visakhapatnam, "Legislative Capital" in Amravati and "Judiciary Capital" in Kurnool.

After the BCG submits its report, it needs to be finalized by the High Power Committee which is set up state government with ten ministers and six top officials. The high power committee is supposed to submit the final report by the end of January.

