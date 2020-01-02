AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) and directed officials to ensure that no one falls prey to bribery, and strictly instructed them to ensure corruption-free and transparent working in all the government offices.

The AP CM held a review meeting over the functioning ACB at the department on Thursday. Talking to officials in the review meeting held here, YS Jagan instructed the office to be more involved and dedicated in their operations.

Anti-corruption call centre in the state - 14400 should be able to eradicate corruption in the state and AP should be made as a corruption-free state, and there should be a fear among those who try to indulge in corruption, said YS Jagan.

He added that there should not be any instances of bribery in all the government offices like Registration office, MRO office, Police Stations and Town Planning offices.

YS Jagan said that the government was ready to provide any kind of facility and suggested the ACB officials not to take leave and ensure effective results within three months.

AP CM further said that there would be another review meeting in a month, where he will again review the performance of the ACB after a month.

