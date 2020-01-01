AMARAVATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) board has taken a decision to offer one free laddu as prasadam to all devotees who visit Tirumala Temple. The TTD board announced that it will implement the free laddu distribution scheme from the occasion of Vaikuntha Ekadasi, which falls on January 6.

The TTD board is currently offering free laddu's only to the devotees who visit the temple through the walkway i.e., from the steps of Alipiri and Srivari stairs path. TTD is offering 20,000 laddus every day to devotees as per the free laddu distribution scheme.

However, with this change in proposal the temple will now offer free laddu to every devotee who comes to Tirumala.

The Secretary of Endowments department issued an order to all the employees working in vital departments of TTD, banning any possibility to conduct strike in TTD for another six months. This is a routine order issued as part of TTD functioning.

TTD priests along with Vedic scholars blessed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on the occasion of New Year at his residence in Tadepalli, on Wednesday January 1st, 2020. TTD priests presented the holy garments of Lord Venkateswara Swamy and offered laddu prasadam to the Chief Minister.



TTD Chariman YV Subba Reddy, Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivas and Vijayawada YSRCP MLA Malladi Vishnu attended the event.

Also See: TTD Pandits Blessings To AP CM YS Jagan On The Occasion Of New Year