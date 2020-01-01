NELLORE: New Year turned tragic after three people, including two women, drowned in Bay of Bengal while celebrating new year's eve at Tupilipalem Beach of Vakadu Mandal in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, December 31.

According to the reports, during the early hours of Wednesday, five people along with a driver were celebrating the new year at the coast of Tupilipalem, and a huge tidal wave pulled four of them into the sea.

Local fisherman who noticed them drowning in the sea saved one person, while two women and a man died in the incident.

Vakadu police reached the spot after being informed and started an inquiry into the case. Further details are awaited.

