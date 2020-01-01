VIJAYAWADA: New Year celebrations were held in a grand manner at Raj Bhawan here on Wednesday, January 1. Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan was greeted by children who presented him bouquets.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman YV Subba Reddy along with Dollar Seshadri also met the Governor at his residence and wished him on the new year. Several TTD priests also blessed the Governor.

AP governor has conveyed new year wishes to the people and prayed to the almighty for the welfare of the state.

