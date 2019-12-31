AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy felicitated Arjuna awardee archer Vennam Jyothi Surekha, who recently won accolades in the 21st Asian Archery Championship -2019, Bangkok and 50th World Championships-2019 in Netherlands this year. Jyothi who came with her father Surendra met the Chief Minister and showed her medals. YS Jagan wished her good luck for her future endeavours.

Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Surekha Vennam claimed the top honours in compound mixed pair event to fetch India's lone gold at the 21st Asian Archery Championships, with the country picking up seven medals in all in November.

Verma and Vennam won the mixed pair gold by overwhelming their Chinese Taipei opponents Yi-Hsuan Chen and Chieh-Luh Chen 158-151. India ended with one gold, two silver and four bronze medals.

The Vijayawada-based archer Jyothi Surekha Vennam made India proud, by winning two bronze medals at the 50th World Archery Championships in the Netherlands in June this year. Vennam won the bronze in the individual compound and compound women's categories.

