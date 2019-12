VIJAYAWADA : Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to attend the new year celebrations in Vijayawada on Tuesday night, December 31.

AP CM will take part in the new year celebrations organised by IAS officers at Haritha Berm Park in Vijayawada. According to official sources, YS Jagan will participate in the celebrations between 7.30 PM to 8.00 PM Today.

