AMARAVATI: The state government has decided to deliver-in-door sand to customers from January 2 in Krishna district and this would be implemented in all the districts by January 20. According to the Chief Minister’s directive, the APMDC would store about 15 lakh tonnes of sand every month for the next four months and about 60,000 lakh tones of sand would be stored for the upcoming rainy season

Talking to media here on Monday, Panchayati Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said that as a pilot project sand would be door delivered to the consumer house in Krishna district, on January 7 to East Godavari, West Godavari, and Kadapa districts. By January 20, sand would be door delivered to the consumer house in every district in the state.

‘Now, the daily sand consumption in the state is 80,000 tonnes and so far, about 9,63,000 tonnes of sand was stored. The Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC) would door deliver the sand,’ he said.

The Minister said that sand extraction is being done from desilting lands, decasting lands, and in 258 sand reaches. About 13 sand stock points are facing online issues by repeated sand orders from the same consumers and this door delivery system would overcome such issues.

‘From September 5; the date of implementation of the new sand policy till now, about 43,70,00 tonnes of sand was supplied in the state,’ he said and added that the sand scarcity was due to failure of previous TDP government in planning and keeping the stock. Sand mafia was prevalent in TDP term which is why the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has fined Rs 100 crore on the government.

Unlike the previous government, the current government under Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is keen on transparency in sand supply in the state without harming the environment. The government would call NGT to show the impacts of the new sand policy that does not harm the environment.

He also said that of the 444 check posts in the state, about 55 check posts in three to four districts were not needed. The construction of the remaining 381 check posts has been completed and few are about to complete by January 9.

‘According to the Chief Minister’s order the check posts would be opened by January 9,’ he said ‘A command control room under APMDC would keep a track on sand supply vehicles and the control room could be accessed from the CM camp office as well.’

